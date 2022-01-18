BE COMICS! 2022: APRE LA VENDITA DEI BIGLIETTILEGO presenta il nuovo set LEGO Ideas Il MappamondoCelly presenta quattro nuovi smartwatch e fitness trackerMicrosoft ha acquisito Activision BlizzardPG Nationals Spring Split 2022 in arrivoD-Link - Il nuovo Switch Multi-Gigabit è disponibileCome Disegnare un Logo a Mano LiberaCome comprare visualizzazioni su YouTube nel 2022: top 5 sitiVanessa Bruno : influencer 23enne morta sul divano di un amicoFamiglia no-vax sterminata dal Covid : morti nonni, padre e figlioUltime Blog

Audrey Diwan’s ‘Happening | ’ Leos Carax’s ‘Annette’ Win France’s Lumière Awards

Audrey Diwan’s
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cityroma©
Audrey Diwan’s “Happening” won best film and actress for Anamaria Vartolome at France’s Lumière Awards ...

zazoom
Commenta
Audrey Diwan’s ‘Happening,’ Leos Carax’s ‘Annette’ Win France’s Lumière Awards (Di martedì 18 gennaio 2022) Audrey Diwan’s “Happening” won best film and actress for Anamaria Vartolome at France’s Lumière Awards on Monday evening. “Happening,” which won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and was acquired by IFC Films, beat out Leos Carax’s “Annette,” Emmanuelle Bercot’s “Living,” Xavier Giannoli’s “Lost Illusions” and Arthur Harari’s “Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Audrey Diwan’s
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Audrey Diwan’s Audrey Diwan’s ‘Happening Leos Carax’s