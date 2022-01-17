Vanessa Bruno : influencer 23enne morta sul divano di un amicoFamiglia no-vax sterminata dal Covid : morti nonni, padre e figlioLa rivelazione di Robbie Williams : Un killer voleva uccidermiAcer - nuovi notebook TravelMate B3 e TravelMate Spin B3 con Windows ...Svelto Pastiglie per Lavastoviglie -23% Sconto e OffertaInvicta Specialty Orologio Uomo Quarzo - 42% Sconto e OffertaDavid Sassoli : oggi ultimo saluto a StrasburgoCatania, Agata Scuto scomparsa nel 2012 : un arrestoMorto lo stilista Nino Cerruti a 91 anniTrump : Il presidente Biden ha umiliato l'AmericaUltime Blog

Svenska Rikslagen | New political party in Sweden

Press Conference to be held on 22 January, 2022 STOCKHOLM, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The party ...

Press Conference to be held on 22 January, 2022 STOCKHOLM, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The party Svenska Rikslagen has been registered in Sweden. The party is focused on being voted into the Swedish Parliament in the September 2022 election.   Our background Svenska Rikslagen was created in response to the Swedish government's response to the Covid pandemic.   Our agenda With the origin from the UN convention of human rights and with support of Sweden's national laws, Svenska Rikslagen will at an individual level, together with advocates and scientists, evaluate elected leaders' actions and where applicable demand responsibility. Svenska Rikslagen plans to question and evaluate: Our ...
