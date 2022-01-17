Meysan Partners and Arkan Legal Consultants Group announce merger (Di lunedì 17 gennaio 2022) KUWAIT CITY, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Meysan Partners ("Meysan") and Arkan Legal Consultants Group ("Arkan"), two Kuwait-based highly recognized law firms, will join forces as of January 1, 2022, to give clients the combined benefit of two first class, client-focused law firms, representing one of the largest law firm mergers in the Middle East's Legal market in the past decade. The combined firm will operate under the name Meysan Partners. "We are delighted to announce this merger with Arkan, by joining forces, our clients will benefit from the collective talent and resources of two market-leading firms, which will in turn help ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
