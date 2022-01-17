Vanessa Bruno : influencer 23enne morta sul divano di un amicoFamiglia no-vax sterminata dal Covid : morti nonni, padre e figlioLa rivelazione di Robbie Williams : Un killer voleva uccidermiAcer - nuovi notebook TravelMate B3 e TravelMate Spin B3 con Windows ...Svelto Pastiglie per Lavastoviglie -23% Sconto e OffertaInvicta Specialty Orologio Uomo Quarzo - 42% Sconto e OffertaDavid Sassoli : oggi ultimo saluto a StrasburgoCatania, Agata Scuto scomparsa nel 2012 : un arrestoMorto lo stilista Nino Cerruti a 91 anniTrump : Il presidente Biden ha umiliato l'AmericaUltime Blog

Martini Police | esce "From The River"

Energico e dal sapore funk-rock: i Martini Police lanciano il primo singolo intitolato "From The River ...

Martini Police: esce “From The River” (Di lunedì 17 gennaio 2022) Energico e dal sapore funk-rock: i Martini Police lanciano il primo singolo intitolato “From The River (A Feeling)”. Chi sono i Martini Police? I Martini Police sono un progetto psych/indie-rock nato in Brianza nel 2018. La band nasce da Riccardo Colombo (voce, chitarra, tastiere) e Matteo Sciacca. Con l’ingresso nel progetto del batterista Giovanni Colombo, i tre registrano delle sessioni in presa diretta con un Tascam a quattro tracce e a settembre 2019 rilasciano il singolo “Tennessee”. Il rock psichedelico del trio brianzolo contiene molte influenze della musica anni ‘70 e acquista una marcia in più nelle esibizioni live. From The River (A Feeling) è il nuovo singolo dei Martini ...
