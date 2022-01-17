Martini Police: esce “From The River” (Di lunedì 17 gennaio 2022) Energico e dal sapore funk-rock: i Martini Police lanciano il primo singolo intitolato “From The River (A Feeling)”. Chi sono i Martini Police? I Martini Police sono un progetto psych/indie-rock nato in Brianza nel 2018. La band nasce da Riccardo Colombo (voce, chitarra, tastiere) e Matteo Sciacca. Con l’ingresso nel progetto del batterista Giovanni Colombo, i tre registrano delle sessioni in presa diretta con un Tascam a quattro tracce e a settembre 2019 rilasciano il singolo “Tennessee”. Il rock psichedelico del trio brianzolo contiene molte influenze della musica anni ‘70 e acquista una marcia in più nelle esibizioni live. From The River (A Feeling) è il nuovo singolo dei Martini ...Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily
