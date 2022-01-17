Leading E-commerce Logistics and Fulfillment Brand NextSmartShip Partners with B2B Medical E-commerce Giant LyncMed (Di lunedì 17 gennaio 2022) NextSmartShip Solution for B2B E-commerce Platforms to Extend Global Reach SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
NextSmartShip, a world-Leading Fulfillment service provider for global e-commerce sellers, signed a strategic Partnership agreement with LyncMed, a major global B2B e-commerce platform for Medical instruments. Under this Partnership, NextSmartShip will empower LyncMed to expand its global reach with its industry-Leading Logistics and Fulfillment expertise and the next-gen proprietary SaaS platform – Fulfillship. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
NextSmartShip, a world-Leading Fulfillment service provider for global e-commerce sellers, signed a strategic Partnership agreement with LyncMed, a major global B2B e-commerce platform for Medical instruments. Under this Partnership, NextSmartShip will empower LyncMed to expand its global reach with its industry-Leading Logistics and Fulfillment expertise and the next-gen proprietary SaaS platform – Fulfillship. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Leading commerce
Lukka Exceeds Billion - Dollar Milestone in Latest Fundraise- - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - #AI - - Blue Yonder, the leading digital supply chain and omni - commerce fulfillment platform provider, and Retail Systems Research (RSR),... Continua a leggere CommScope ...
ISG to Conduct Study on Private and Hybrid Cloud Providers- - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - #AI - - Blue Yonder, the leading digital supply chain and omni - commerce fulfillment platform provider, and Retail Systems Research (RSR),... Continua a leggere CommScope ...
Leading E-commerce Logistics and Fulfillment Brand NextSmartShip Partners with B2B Medical E-commerce Giant LyncMedNextSmartShip Solution for B2B E-commerce Platforms to Extend Global Reach SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextSmartShip, a ...
Proactive news headlines including KGL Resources, Critical Resources, Blackstone Minerals and Suvo Strategic MineralsProactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies: KGL Resources Ltd , which is developing the Jervois Copper ...
Leading commerceSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Leading commerce