Leading E-commerce Logistics and Fulfillment Brand NextSmartShip Partners with B2B Medical E-commerce Giant LyncMed

(Di lunedì 17 gennaio 2022)Solution for B2B E-Platforms to Extend Global Reach SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a world-service provider for global e-sellers, signed a strategichip agreement, a major global B2B e-platform forinstruments. Under thiship,will empowerto expand its global reachits industry-andexpertise and the next-gen proprietary SaaS platform – Fulfillship. ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Leading commerce

- - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - #AI - - Blue Yonder, thedigital supply chain and omni -fulfillment platform provider, and Retail Systems Research (RSR),... Continua a leggere CommScope ...- - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - #AI - - Blue Yonder, thedigital supply chain and omni -fulfillment platform provider, and Retail Systems Research (RSR),... Continua a leggere CommScope ...NextSmartShip Solution for B2B E-commerce Platforms to Extend Global Reach SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextSmartShip, a ...Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies: KGL Resources Ltd , which is developing the Jervois Copper ...