Morto lo stilista Nino Cerruti a 91 anniTrump : Il presidente Biden ha umiliato l'AmericaTexas : ostaggi liberi dopo blitz poliziaAustralia : Novak Djokovic sarà espulsoCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 1: Heist arriva a gennaioTendenze Moda Donna Primavera-Estate 2022Juventus, gli obiettivi per l'attacco a gennaioGTA Online: Lavoro di coppia una nuova esperienza cooperativaValentina Boscardin : muore di Covid la modella stroncata da una ...A Torino morta una bambina di tre anni precipitata dal balconeUltime Blog

Leading E-commerce Logistics and Fulfillment Brand NextSmartShip Partners with B2B Medical E-commerce Giant LyncMed

NextSmartShip Solution for B2B E-commerce Platforms to Extend Global Reach SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 17, ...

zazoom
Commenta
Leading E-commerce Logistics and Fulfillment Brand NextSmartShip Partners with B2B Medical E-commerce Giant LyncMed (Di lunedì 17 gennaio 2022) NextSmartShip Solution for B2B E-commerce Platforms to Extend Global Reach SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/

NextSmartShip, a world-Leading Fulfillment service provider for global e-commerce sellers, signed a strategic Partnership agreement with LyncMed, a major global B2B e-commerce platform for Medical instruments. Under this Partnership, NextSmartShip will empower LyncMed to expand its global reach with its industry-Leading Logistics and Fulfillment expertise and the next-gen proprietary SaaS platform – Fulfillship. ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Leading commerce

Lukka Exceeds Billion - Dollar Milestone in Latest Fundraise

- - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - #AI - - Blue Yonder, the leading digital supply chain and omni - commerce fulfillment platform provider, and Retail Systems Research (RSR),... Continua a leggere CommScope ...

ISG to Conduct Study on Private and Hybrid Cloud Providers

- - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - #AI - - Blue Yonder, the leading digital supply chain and omni - commerce fulfillment platform provider, and Retail Systems Research (RSR),... Continua a leggere CommScope ...

Leading E-commerce Logistics and Fulfillment Brand NextSmartShip Partners with B2B Medical E-commerce Giant LyncMed

NextSmartShip Solution for B2B E-commerce Platforms to Extend Global Reach SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextSmartShip, a ...

Proactive news headlines including KGL Resources, Critical Resources, Blackstone Minerals and Suvo Strategic Minerals

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies: KGL Resources Ltd , which is developing the Jervois Copper ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Leading commerce
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Leading commerce Leading commerce Logistics Fulfillment Brand