Fifa Awards: Mendy miglior portiere del 2021, nulla da fare per Donnarumma (Di lunedì 17 gennaio 2022) Il portiere del Chelsea, Edouard Mendy, è stato eletto miglior portiere del 2021. Il riconoscimento gli è stato consegnato durante la cerimonia dei “The Best Fifa Football Awards” a Zurigo. Il portiere Campione d’Europa con i Blues, ha battuto infatti la concorrenza di Manuel Neuer del Bayern Monaco e Gigio Donnarumma, a cui, a quanto pare, non è bastato vincere l’Europeo e il riconoscimento come miglior giocatore del torneo. Al femminile, invece, premiata Christiane Endler (Cile/Psg/Lione)che ha avuto la meglio sulle altre due candidate, Ann-Katrin Berger (Germania/Chelsea) e Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbé (Canada/Rosengard/Psg). SportFace. Leggi su sportface
