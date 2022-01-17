CGTN America launches 'Together For A Shared Future' media action (Di lunedì 17 gennaio 2022) BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/
CGTN America launches the "Together For A Shared Future" media action. The program includes the video messages of high-profile guests, expectations from a senior IOC member and Olympic athletes on the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, as well as celebrations of Chinese New Year of Tiger in Washington, D.C. China media Group President and Editor-in-Chief Shen Haixiong delivered an online video message introducing the world to a state-of-the-art 5G livestreaming studio. In his video message, Shen invites media colleagues from all over the world to use the studio, built on the high-speed train being used during the Games. He says China is ready for the Games and "let us be ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
