VIDEO Manchester City-Chelsea | Lukaku a secco | segna De Bruyne Gli highlights

Il Manchester City vince dei misura contro il Chelsea nella ventunesima giornata di Premier League. Per ...

VIDEO Manchester City-Chelsea: Lukaku a secco, segna De Bruyne. Gli highlights (Di sabato 15 gennaio 2022) Il Manchester City vince dei misura contro il Chelsea nella ventunesima giornata di Premier League. Per la compagine di Guardiola a segno Kevin De Bruyne
January 26 – A video in which fans can be heard singing anti-Semitic insults before last week’s Premier League clash between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur is being investigated by police.

Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea: Visitors 'lacked quality' up front says Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says his side "lacked quality" up front as Manchester City tightened their stranglehold on the Premier League title race with victory at Etihad Stadium.
