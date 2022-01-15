VIDEO Aston Villa-Manchester United gol e highlights: doppio Bruno, Coutinho pareggia (Di sabato 15 gennaio 2022) Manchester United avanti nel match di Premier League con la doppietta di Bruno Fernandes ma l'Aston Villa ha rimontato con Ramsey ed il nuovo arrivato di lusso CoutinhoLeggi su mediagol
Advertising
maesle_silva : RT @Alissonmichelyy: Aston Villa 2 x 2 Manchester United Coutinho #AVLMUN #AVL #mun #United - Alissonmichelyy : Aston Villa 2 x 2 Manchester United Coutinho #AVLMUN #AVL #mun #United - buzzspor : ?? 82' Coutinho. Aston Villa 2-2 Manchester Utd - capigabi : RT @AstonVillabrfc: 76' GOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL É DO ASTONNNNNNN VILLAAAAAAAAAAAAAA RAMSEYYYYYYYY Aston Villa 1x2 Manchester United #Premi… - piecesinmylife : RT @AstonVillabrfc: 76' GOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL É DO ASTONNNNNNN VILLAAAAAAAAAAAAAA RAMSEYYYYYYYY Aston Villa 1x2 Manchester United #Premi… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : VIDEO Aston
Aston Villa, che cuore! In 4 minuti rimonta 2 gol allo United: gli highlightsNella gara della 22ª giornata di Premier League, Aston Villa e Manchester United pareggiano per 2 - 2. In gol Bruno Fernandes (doppietta), Ramsey e Coutinho. Guarda gli highlights del match
Highlights e gol Manchester United - Aston Villa 1 - 0, FA Cup 2021/2022 (VIDEO)Il video con gli highlights e i gol di Manchester United - Aston Villa , sfida valida per il terzo turno della FA Cup 2021/2022 . Agli uomini di Rangnick basta il gol di McTominay all'8 , bravo ad ...
La nuova sede dell’Aston Martin in un video time-lapse FormulaPassion.it
Aston Villa 2-2 Man Utd: Steven Gerrard praises Villa for "fantastic" reaction in second halfAston Villa manager Steven Gerrard praises his side for their "fantastic" reaction in the second half to come back from 2-0 down and draw with Manchester United.
Aston Villa 2-2 Man Utd: Ralf Rangnick says draw feels like defeatManchester United manager Ralf Rangnick says his side's 2-2 draw with Aston Villa feels like a defeat after Philippe Coutinho scored a late equaliser.
VIDEO AstonSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VIDEO Aston