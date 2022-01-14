China-Laos railway drives faster development of Yunnan's Yuxi (Di venerdì 14 gennaio 2022) Yuxi, China, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On January 3, the China-Laos international freight train service had been put into operation for one month, sending 670,000 passenger trips and transporting 170,000 tons of goods, with the value exceeding 500 million yuan (about 78.5 million U.S. dollars). Yuxi City in southwest China'sYunnan Province has a 145-km-long section of the 1,035-kilometer China-Laos railway, with five stations crossing the city's downtown, Yuxi, Eshan, Yanhe, Huanian and Yuanjiang. As of December 23, 2021, the number of passenger trips passing Yuxi Station had exceeded 85,000. Since the first international freight transport train in Yuxi was sent ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Unità e cooperazione per lo sviluppo comuneChina Railway Express Nei primi 10 mesi del 2021, il volume totale dell'import - export tra la Cina ... Non molto tempo fa la ferrovia Cina - Laos, con i suoi 1035 chilometri di lunghezza, è stata ...
Laos' trade deficit reaches US$80mil in DecemberLaos recorded a trade deficit of US$80mil in December, according to the latest information from the Lao Trade Portal website. Laos' exports in December totalled $552 million and imports totaled $632 ...
