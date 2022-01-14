Berlinale Reveals Series, Generation, Co-Production Market Titles (Di venerdì 14 gennaio 2022) The shortened in-person Berlin Film Festival (Feb. 10-16) has revealed a raft of high profile shows that will participate in keenly anticipated annual fixture Berlinale Series. The strand opens with Amazon Prime Video Argentinian spy Series “Yosi, the Regretful Spy” and also includes HBO Max Swedish friendship comedy Series “Lust”; Lone Scherfig’s TV2 Danish maternity L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Berlinale Reveals15 titoli per il prestigioso Work in Progress di Les Arcs News - Cineuropa
Berlinale RevealsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Berlinale Reveals