Berlinale Reveals Series | Generation | Co-Production Market Titles

Leggi su cityroma

(Di venerdì 14 gennaio 2022) The shortened in-person Berlin Film Festival (Feb. 10-16) has revealed a raft of high profile shows that will participate in keenly anticipated annual fixture. The strand opens with Amazon Prime Video Argentinian spy“Yosi, the Regretful Spy” and also includes HBO Max Swedish friendship comedy“Lust”; Lone Scherfig’s TV2 Danish maternity L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.