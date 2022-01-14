THE SETTLERS SARA’ DISPONIBILE SU PC MARZO RUGBY 22: NUOVO GAMEPLAYRescue Party: Live! è disponibile Senza green pass si perde il reddito di cittadinanza : Ecco i rischiLogitech Litra Glow - la Streaming Light Premium dotata di TrueSoft ...KIRBY E LA TERRA PERDUTA IN ARRIVO A MARZOWiko presenta lo smartphone Y82: bello e possibileL'ATTACCO DEI GIGANTI ARRIVA COL PRIMO AGGIORNAMENTO DI CALL OF DUTY: ...Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri ultimo trailer Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection arriva per Nintendo SwitchUltime Blog

Quantum Leap | NBC al lavoro sul reboot della serie

Quantum Leap
La serie Quantum Leap - In viaggio nel tempo è al centro di un reboot in fase di sviluppo per il network ...

Quantum Leap: NBC al lavoro sul reboot della serie (Di venerdì 14 gennaio 2022) La serie Quantum Leap - In viaggio nel tempo è al centro di un reboot in fase di sviluppo per il network NBC. Quantum Leap - In viaggio nel tempo ritornerà sugli schermi con un reboot della serie che aveva come star Scott Bakula e Dean Stockwell. Il progetto è in fase di sviluppo per il network NBC, che ne ha ordinato la produzione di un pilot. La nuova versione di In viaggio nel tempo sarà scritta e prodotta da Steven Lilien e Bryan Wynbrandt. Nel team della produzione ci saranno anche Martin Gero, il creatore di Blindspot, Don Bellisario che aveva creato lo show originale, e Deborah Pratt. Il reboot sarà ambientato nel presente, 30 anni dopo che il Dottor Sam Beckett …
