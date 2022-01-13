Logitech Litra Glow - la Streaming Light Premium dotata di TrueSoft ...KIRBY E LA TERRA PERDUTA IN ARRIVO A MARZOWiko presenta lo smartphone Y82: bello e possibileL'ATTACCO DEI GIGANTI ARRIVA COL PRIMO AGGIORNAMENTO DI CALL OF DUTY: ...Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri ultimo trailer Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection arriva per Nintendo SwitchBeats annuncia i Beats Fit Pro - auricolari più innovativi di sempreSURFACE PRO 8, GO 3 E PRO X DISPONIBILI DA OGGIPlustek presenta SecureScan X200LG ULTRAGEAR E' PARTNER DI LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PER I MONITOR GAMINGUltime Blog

New One-of-a-Kind World Citizenship Report Gives Switzerland Top Spot with Asian Countries Not Far Behind

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Global Partners, the World's leading government advisory and ...

New One-of-a-Kind World Citizenship Report Gives Switzerland Top Spot with Asian Countries Not Far Behind

CS Global Partners, the World's leading government advisory and marketing firm, has released its much-anticipated World Citizenship Report (WCR). The WCR showcases the World Citizenship Index (WCI), a distinctive tool that compares World Citizenships from the perspective of a global citizen. The index's methodology evaluates 187 jurisdictions across five key motivators defining Citizenship for the global citizen. Reliance was placed on official statistics to evaluate a score for the defined motivators of Safety and Security, Quality of Life, Economic Opportunity, Global Mobility and Financial Freedom. Backed by research from leading data banks, interviews and a survey undertaken by over 500 ...
