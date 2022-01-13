INTERNATIONAL PROCESS PLANTS ACQUIRES HIGH-PURITY GAS-TO-LIQUIDS WAX PLANT (Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) - IPP Seeks Investors for JV or Takeover PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
INTERNATIONAL PROCESS PLANTS (IPP) and its affiliates announced today the acquisition of Juniper Acquisitions LLC, owner of the Juniper Specialty Products commercial-scale HIGH-PURITY gas-to-LIQUIDS (GTL) wax manufacturing PLANT in Westlake, Louisiana, North America's only commercial-scale GTL wax production facility. The 10-acre rail and truck-served site, including all intellectual property, is available for purchase, lease, joint-venture, or licensing. The PLANT will convert natural gas into 1,100 barrels/day of HIGH-PURITY Fischer-Tropsch paraffinic waxes used in adhesives, coatings, construction ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
INTERNATIONAL PROCESS PLANTS (IPP) and its affiliates announced today the acquisition of Juniper Acquisitions LLC, owner of the Juniper Specialty Products commercial-scale HIGH-PURITY gas-to-LIQUIDS (GTL) wax manufacturing PLANT in Westlake, Louisiana, North America's only commercial-scale GTL wax production facility. The 10-acre rail and truck-served site, including all intellectual property, is available for purchase, lease, joint-venture, or licensing. The PLANT will convert natural gas into 1,100 barrels/day of HIGH-PURITY Fischer-Tropsch paraffinic waxes used in adhesives, coatings, construction ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : INTERNATIONAL PROCESS
Kazakistan al bivioAt the same time, the term "colour revolution" had a similar development process, as China has ... Such conceptualisation has actually been shared by China and Russia at the international level on ...
Synergis Adept Ranked #1 in Usability, Setup, Support, and Relationship in G2 Winter 2022 Reports... Sr IT Business Analyst University of Houston 'We manage entire plant documentation for a process ...management market by Frost & Sullivan and ranked in the Top 5 globally by Helpdesk International for ...
INTERNATIONAL PROCESS PLANTS ACQUIRES HIGH-PURITY GAS-TO-LIQUIDS WAX PLANTIPP Seeks Investors for JV or Takeover PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Process Plants (IPP) and its ...
Arequipa and Nairobi join City Cancer Challenge cities in driving change in cancer careCity Cancer Challenge Foundation (C/Can) has announced over the course of this week the latest cities to join its global network ...
INTERNATIONAL PROCESSSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : INTERNATIONAL PROCESS