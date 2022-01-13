INTERNATIONAL PROCESS PLANTS ACQUIRES HIGH-PURITY GAS-TO-LIQUIDS WAX PLANT

(Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) - IPP Seeks Investors for JV or Takeover PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/(IPP) and its affiliates announced today the acquisition of Juniper Acquisitions LLC, owner of the Juniper Specialty Products commercial-scalegas-to-(GTL) wax manufacturingin Westlake, Louisiana, North America's only commercial-scale GTL wax production facility. The 10-acre rail and truck-served site, including all intellectual property, is available for purchase, lease, joint-venture, or licensing. Thewill convert natural gas into 1,100 barrels/day ofFischer-Tropsch paraffinic waxes used in adhesives, coatings, construction ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : INTERNATIONAL PROCESS

At the same time, the term "colour revolution" had a similar development, as China has ... Such conceptualisation has actually been shared by China and Russia at thelevel on ...... Sr IT Business Analyst University of Houston 'We manage entire plant documentation for a...management market by Frost & Sullivan and ranked in the Top 5 globally by Helpdeskfor ...IPP Seeks Investors for JV or Takeover PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Process Plants (IPP) and its ...City Cancer Challenge Foundation (C/Can) has announced over the course of this week the latest cities to join its global network ...