INTERNATIONAL PROCESS PLANTS ACQUIRES HIGH-PURITY GAS-TO-LIQUIDS WAX PLANT

- IPP Seeks Investors for JV or Takeover PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ ...

 INTERNATIONAL PROCESS PLANTS (IPP) and its affiliates announced today the acquisition of Juniper Acquisitions LLC, owner of the Juniper Specialty Products commercial-scale HIGH-PURITY gas-to-LIQUIDS (GTL) wax manufacturing PLANT in Westlake, Louisiana, North America's only commercial-scale GTL wax production facility. The 10-acre rail and truck-served site, including all intellectual property, is available for purchase, lease, joint-venture, or licensing. The PLANT will convert natural gas into 1,100 barrels/day of HIGH-PURITY Fischer-Tropsch paraffinic waxes used in adhesives, coatings, construction ...
