Forever Oceans signs deal with Brazilian Government for world' s largest offshore concession for sustainable seafood production

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) - Job boostingarea is three-and-a-half times the size of Washington DC - Landmarkincreasesfinfishcapability by more than 25% and positions Brazil as an emerging leader inBRASILIA, Brazil, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/Bill Bien, the CEO of, a leading innovator in, met todayJorge Seif Junior, Secretary of Aquaculture and Fisheries of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply to sign aagreement that puts Brazil on track to be an emerging leader in. The initial ...