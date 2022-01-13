THE SETTLERS SARA’ DISPONIBILE SU PC MARZO RUGBY 22: NUOVO GAMEPLAYRescue Party: Live! è disponibile Senza green pass si perde il reddito di cittadinanza : Ecco i rischiLogitech Litra Glow - la Streaming Light Premium dotata di TrueSoft ...KIRBY E LA TERRA PERDUTA IN ARRIVO A MARZOWiko presenta lo smartphone Y82: bello e possibileL'ATTACCO DEI GIGANTI ARRIVA COL PRIMO AGGIORNAMENTO DI CALL OF DUTY: ...Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri ultimo trailer Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection arriva per Nintendo SwitchUltime Blog

Forever Oceans signs deal with Brazilian Government for world' s largest offshore concession for sustainable seafood production

- Job boosting concession area is three-and-a-half times the size of Washington DC - Landmark deal ...

Forever Oceans signs deal with Brazilian Government for world's largest offshore concession for sustainable seafood production (Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) - Job boosting concession area is three-and-a-half times the size of Washington DC - Landmark deal increases Forever Oceans finfish production capability by more than 25% and positions Brazil as an emerging leader in sustainable seafood BRASILIA, Brazil, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Bill Bien, the CEO of Forever Oceans, a leading innovator in sustainable seafood, met today with Jorge Seif Junior, Secretary of Aquaculture and Fisheries of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply to sign a concession agreement that puts Brazil on track to be an emerging leader in sustainable seafood production. The initial ...
