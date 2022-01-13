Forever Oceans signs deal with Brazilian Government for world's largest offshore concession for sustainable seafood production (Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) - Job boosting concession area is three-and-a-half times the size of Washington DC - Landmark deal increases Forever Oceans finfish production capability by more than 25% and positions Brazil as an emerging leader in sustainable seafood BRASILIA, Brazil, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Bill Bien, the CEO of Forever Oceans, a leading innovator in sustainable seafood, met today with Jorge Seif Junior, Secretary of Aquaculture and Fisheries of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply to sign a concession agreement that puts Brazil on track to be an emerging leader in sustainable seafood production. The initial ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Bill Bien, the CEO of Forever Oceans, a leading innovator in sustainable seafood, met today with Jorge Seif Junior, Secretary of Aquaculture and Fisheries of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply to sign a concession agreement that puts Brazil on track to be an emerging leader in sustainable seafood production. The initial ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Forever OceansJojo – Stone Ocean: Yugo Kanno sulla composizione della colonna sonora MangaForever.net
Forever Oceans signs deal with Brazilian Government for world's largest offshore concession for sustainable seafood productionBill Bien, the CEO of Forever Oceans, a leading innovator in sustainable seafood, met today with Jorge Seif Junior, Secretary of Aquaculture and Fisheries of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and ...
Forever Skies looks a bit like Subnautica up in the airUpcoming survival game Forever Skies will let us explore skyscrapers above a desolate Earth in an airship, looking a bit like an airborne take on Subnautica.
Forever OceansSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Forever Oceans