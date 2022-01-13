Dota 2, Valve cancella il Dota Pro Circuit Winter Tour Major 2022: possibile l’evento LAN? (Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) Brutte notizie per tutti i fan di Dota 2. Nelle scorse ore Valve ha infatti comunicato la cancellazione del Dota Pro Circuit Winter Tour Major 2022, anche se successivamente il produttore statunitense ha fornito un aggiornamento relativo ad un “nuovo piano” per salvare la competizione esports. Un tentativo in extremis, quello di Valve, stimolato anche dalle pesanti critiche ricevute dagli utenti in merito alla mancanza di comunicazione da parte del produttore e anche all’impatto che la perdita di un evento così importante potrebbe avere sulla stabilità della scena competitiva. Valve has provided an additional update to the teams/players in regards to the ...Leggi su esports247
Advertising
esports247_it : Dota 2, Valve cancella il Dota Pro Circuit Winter Tour Major 2022: possibile l'evento LAN? - EsportsWebit : Valve annulla il Dota Pro Circuit Winter Tour Major del 2022 - newsintheshell : Il cosiddetto 'Libro 2” della serie animata ispirata a Dota 2, il popolare videogioco multiplayer di Valve, era ini… - newsintheshell : ?? DOTA - DRAGONS BLOOD: L'USCITA SU NETFLIX DELLA SECONDA STAGIONE È STATA POSTICIPATA AL 18 GENNAIO! #anime #Dota… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Dota Valve
Steam: nuovo record di utenti connessiUn altro gioco Valve, Dota 2, è seguito con un picco di 748.270 giocatori . Il resto dei primi cinque includeva: PUBG (351.766). Apex Legends (237.441). Grand Theft Auto V (152.326). Steam è ...
Steam ha infranto un nuovo record: è il più imponente di sempreTra i titoli più giocati: PUBG Battlegrounds , Dota 2 , l'immortale Counter - Strike e GTA V , ... quest'anno, sarà pronta anche l'attesissima Steam Deck : ormai i giochi sono fatti e Valve è pronta ...
Valve annulla il Dota Pro Circuit Winter Tour Major del 2022 ESports Web
Valve shelves Dota 2 Winter Major amid Omicron threatThe recent surge of COVID-19 cases due to the new Omicron variant has forced Valve to shelve the Winter Major initially set next month. The spike in cases dimmed the hopes for Valve to stage the first ...
Valve faces community backlash following 2022 Dota Pro Circuit Winter Tour Major cancellationValve has taken a lot of heat from its games’ competitive scenes in the past, but things seem to be very contentious within the Dota community after Valve canceled the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit Winter ...
Dota ValveSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Dota Valve