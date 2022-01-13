Apex Medical Rebrands to Wellell, redefining core values (Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Apex Medical has placed utmost importance on the value of human life, while providing agile services and high-quality Medical devices since 1990. The rebranding in 2022 affirms the determination to establish a global foothold and further evolve the corporate organization, and to set even more ambitious goals for the future. The new brand name "Wellell", is a neologism created by combining "Wellbeing" and "Wellspring". "For us, Wellell means the source of healthiness—supporting a patient's healthy and comfortable condition through products and services that give full consideration to users' experiences," said Daniel Lee, Founder and Chairman of the company. To stay competitive in the fast-changing marketplace, the rebranding project will strengthen
