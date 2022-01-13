Logitech Litra Glow - la Streaming Light Premium dotata di TrueSoft ...KIRBY E LA TERRA PERDUTA IN ARRIVO A MARZOWiko presenta lo smartphone Y82: bello e possibileL'ATTACCO DEI GIGANTI ARRIVA COL PRIMO AGGIORNAMENTO DI CALL OF DUTY: ...Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri ultimo trailer Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection arriva per Nintendo SwitchBeats annuncia i Beats Fit Pro - auricolari più innovativi di sempreSURFACE PRO 8, GO 3 E PRO X DISPONIBILI DA OGGIPlustek presenta SecureScan X200LG ULTRAGEAR E' PARTNER DI LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PER I MONITOR GAMINGUltime Blog

Apex Medical Rebrands to Wellell | redefining core values

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Medical has placed utmost importance on the ...

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Apex Medical has placed utmost importance on the value of human life, while providing agile services and high-quality Medical devices since 1990. The rebranding in 2022 affirms the determination to establish a global foothold and further evolve the corporate organization, and to set even more ambitious goals for the future. The new brand name "Wellell", is a neologism created by combining "Wellbeing" and "Wellspring". "For us, Wellell means the source of healthiness—supporting a patient's healthy and comfortable condition through products and services that give full consideration to users' experiences," said Daniel Lee, Founder and Chairman of the company. To stay competitive in the fast-changing marketplace, the rebranding project will strengthen ...
Ridefinizione dei valori fondamentali di Apex Medical con il rebranding per Wellell

NUOVA TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, 13 gennaio 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Medical ha attribuito la massima importanza al valore della vita umana, fornendo al contempo ser ...

