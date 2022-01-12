Iwanami Hall, Pioneering Tokyo Art Cinema, to Close Following COVID Losses (Di mercoledì 12 gennaio 2022) Iwanami Hall, an iconic art-house Cinema in Tokyo, has announced that it will Close permanently from the end of July. It blamed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 200-seater single screen venue in the Jimbocho district opened in 1968 as a general cultural facility and became a movie theater in 1974. The conversion to L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Iwanami HallSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Iwanami Hall