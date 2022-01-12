Wiko presenta lo smartphone Y82: bello e possibileL'ATTACCO DEI GIGANTI ARRIVA COL PRIMO AGGIORNAMENTO DI CALL OF DUTY: ...Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri ultimo trailer Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection arriva per Nintendo SwitchBeats annuncia i Beats Fit Pro - auricolari più innovativi di sempreSURFACE PRO 8, GO 3 E PRO X DISPONIBILI DA OGGIPlustek presenta SecureScan X200LG ULTRAGEAR E' PARTNER DI LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PER I MONITOR GAMINGFIFA 22 Team Of The Year - Al via le votazioniRainbow Six Extraction - nuovo Trailer Ultime Blog

China National Silk Museum Presents New Fashion Exhibition in Hangzhou | The Art of Time | When Embroidery Goes through Fashion

China National Silk Museum is presenting a new Exhibition - The Art of Time: When Embroidery Goes through Fashion - running from December 17, 2021 to March 6, 2022 in Hangzhou jointly curated by the China National Silk Museum and the Institute of Oriental Design Studies in the China Academy of Art. The Exhibition takes "Fashion" as the main axis and contemporary Embroidery art as the vehicle to interpret the way of ...
HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China National Silk Museum is presenting a new exhibition - The Art of Time: When Embroidery Goes through Fashion - running from December 17, 2021 to ...
