‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Trailer: The Belcher Family Hits the Big Screen (Di martedì 11 gennaio 2022) 20th Century Studios unveiled a first look at “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” on Monday evening, debuting a Trailer for the upcoming big Screen adaptation of Fox’s long-running animated series. The Trailer kicks off with a salacious montage of burger ingredients before cutting to the Belcher Family’s matriarch Linda (voiced by John Roberts) sporting a uniform L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
rockolpoprock : Avete mai sentito questo brano di 'Born in the U.S.A' in una versione 'Dylaniata'? - MaxxGhe : 05/01/1968. 'Greatest Hits' di BOB DYLAN è certifcato disco d'oro negli U.S.A. per numero di copie vendute. Blowin'… -
‘The Bob’sSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ‘The Bob’s