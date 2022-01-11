Beats annuncia i Beats Fit Pro - auricolari più innovativi di sempreSURFACE PRO 8, GO 3 E PRO X DISPONIBILI DA OGGIPlustek presenta SecureScan X200LG ULTRAGEAR E' PARTNER DI LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PER I MONITOR GAMINGFIFA 22 Team Of The Year - Al via le votazioniRainbow Six Extraction - nuovo Trailer League of Legends: inizia la stagione 2022Myanmar : Aung San Suu Kyi condannata a 4 anniNovak Djokovic vince causa : ordinato rilascioGolden Globe a Drive my car : Delusione per Paolo SorrentinoUltime Blog

Loftware Acquires PRISYM ID, Expands Enterprise Labeling Solutions for Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Companies (Di martedì 11 gennaio 2022) Adds Clinical Trials Labeling and Regulated Content Management to Cloud-Based Platform PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Loftware Inc., the largest global software company specializing in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management Solutions, today announced that it has acquired PRISYM ID, a leading provider of regulated content and label management Solutions with a focus on clinical trials, Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Labeling. The acquisition Expands Loftware's Enterprise Labeling solution offerings for the Medical Device and Pharmaceutical industries while ...
Engineering USA Acquires Movilitas, Strengthening the Portfolio and Expertise of the Engineering Group's Industries eXcellence Global Division

Engineering USA, the North American subsidiary of the Engineering Group, has completed the acquisition of Movilitas, an industry frontrunner in digital supply chain and digital manufacturing ...

