Loftware Acquires PRISYM ID | Expands Enterprise Labeling Solutions for Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Companies

(Di martedì 11 gennaio 2022) Adds Clinical Trialsand Regulated Content Management to Cloud-Based Platform PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/Inc., the largest global software company specializing inand Artwork Management, today announced that it has acquiredID, a leading provider of regulated content and label managementwith a focus on clinical trials,and. The acquisition'ssolution offerings for theandindustries while ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Loftware Acquires

Engineering USA, the North American subsidiary of the Engineering Group, has completed the acquisition of Movilitas, an industry frontrunner in digital supply chain and digital manufacturing ...Adds Clinical Trials Labeling and Regulated Content Management to Cloud-Based Platform PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loftware Inc., the largest global software company ...