Jim Cornette: “Jurassic vs Lucha Bros? Sembrava il provino di quattro cheerleader” (Di martedì 11 gennaio 2022) Mercoledì scorso, la All Elite Wrestling ha proposto come primo main event di Dynamite su TBS la sfida per gli AEW Tag Team Titles tra i Lucha Brothers e i Jurassic Express. Questi ultimi hanno conquistato le cinture al termine di un match che ha appassionato i fan. Di parere completamente diverso invece Jim Cornette, che ha detto la sua nell’ultimo episodio del suo podcast. Le parole di Jim Cornette “Ad un certo punto hanno fatto una danza dove campioni e sfidanti si tenevano per mano. Si tenevano così, per mano, in mezzo al ring, e si aiutavano a saltare sulle corde e a rotolare al tappeto. Sembravano delle cheerleader che facevano dei provini con i loro hip hip e il salto della piramide”. Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Zona_Wrestling : #WWE Jim Cornette: “Jurassic vs Lucha Bros? Sembrava il provino di quattro cheerleader” - - TSOWrestling : La rivelazione di Kenny Omega durante uno scambio di tweet al veleno con Jim Cornette. #AEW #TSOW // #TSOS - Zona_Wrestling : #WWE Jim Cornette: 'Samoa Joe sarebbe un buon acquisto per l'AEW' - - Bloodneeder : @JAVIWERF2 @RosaliaSources Grande Jim Cornette jsjsjs - TSOWrestling : Una gestione non convincente dalla #AEW #TSOW #TSOS -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Jim CornetteWilliam Regal: Jim Cornette lo consiglia alla AEW The Shield Of Wrestling
Kenny Omega Issues A Public Apology To Jim CornetteAs PWMania.com previously reported, Kenny Omega fired back at fans on Twitter that were posting negative comments about himself and others in AEW. Omega, who has been in heated exchanges with Jim ...
Jim Cornette Rips Jade Cargill For Getting Lost In Her MatchesJade Cargill has been booked as an unstoppable force in AEW as she has run roughshod over the women’s division. Her imposing stature and physique ...
Jim CornetteSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Jim Cornette