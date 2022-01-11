Beats annuncia i Beats Fit Pro - auricolari più innovativi di sempreSURFACE PRO 8, GO 3 E PRO X DISPONIBILI DA OGGIPlustek presenta SecureScan X200LG ULTRAGEAR E' PARTNER DI LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PER I MONITOR GAMINGFIFA 22 Team Of The Year - Al via le votazioniRainbow Six Extraction - nuovo Trailer League of Legends: inizia la stagione 2022Myanmar : Aung San Suu Kyi condannata a 4 anniNovak Djokovic vince causa : ordinato rilascioGolden Globe a Drive my car : Delusione per Paolo SorrentinoUltime Blog

Jim Cornette | “Jurassic vs Lucha Bros? Sembrava il provino di quattro cheerleader”

Jim Cornette
Mercoledì scorso, la All Elite Wrestling ha proposto come primo main event di Dynamite su TBS la ...

Jim Cornette: “Jurassic vs Lucha Bros? Sembrava il provino di quattro cheerleader” (Di martedì 11 gennaio 2022) Mercoledì scorso, la All Elite Wrestling ha proposto come primo main event di Dynamite su TBS la sfida per gli AEW Tag Team Titles tra i Lucha Brothers e i Jurassic Express. Questi ultimi hanno conquistato le cinture al termine di un match che ha appassionato i fan. Di parere completamente diverso invece Jim Cornette, che ha detto la sua nell’ultimo episodio del suo podcast. Le parole di Jim Cornette “Ad un certo punto hanno fatto una danza dove campioni e sfidanti si tenevano per mano. Si tenevano così, per mano, in mezzo al ring, e si aiutavano a saltare sulle corde e a rotolare al tappeto. Sembravano delle cheerleader che facevano dei provini con i loro hip hip e il salto della piramide”.
Leggi su zonawrestling
