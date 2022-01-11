Janice Stein Chairs International Jury for the 32nd Annual Lionel Gelber Prize

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 11 gennaio 2022) — Bookis awardedly to the best English-language non-fiction book onaffairs — TORONTO and WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/will chair anof experts for the 2022, which is awardedly to the best non-fiction book in English on foreign affairs. This year'sfeatureschair(Toronto, Canada), Janine di Giovanni (New York), Francis J. Gavin (Washington, D.C.), James Goldgeier (Washington, D.C.), and Doug Saunders (Toronto, Canada). "Thewas created to ...