Janice Stein Chairs International Jury for the 32nd Annual Lionel Gelber Prize

Janice Stein will chair an International Jury of experts for the 2022 Lionel Gelber Prize, which is awarded Annually to the best non-fiction book in English on foreign affairs.  This year's Jury features Jury chair Janice Stein (Toronto, Canada), Janine di Giovanni (New York), Francis J. Gavin (Washington, D.C.), James Goldgeier (Washington, D.C.), and Doug Saunders (Toronto, Canada). "The Lionel Gelber Prize was created to ...
