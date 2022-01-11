Beats annuncia i Beats Fit Pro - auricolari più innovativi di sempreSURFACE PRO 8, GO 3 E PRO X DISPONIBILI DA OGGIPlustek presenta SecureScan X200LG ULTRAGEAR E' PARTNER DI LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PER I MONITOR GAMINGFIFA 22 Team Of The Year - Al via le votazioniRainbow Six Extraction - nuovo Trailer League of Legends: inizia la stagione 2022Myanmar : Aung San Suu Kyi condannata a 4 anniNovak Djokovic vince causa : ordinato rilascioGolden Globe a Drive my car : Delusione per Paolo SorrentinoUltime Blog

HICKMAN SHEARER PARTNERS WITH CA GLOBAL PARTNERS TO SELL ASSETS ON BEHALF OF THE ADMINISTRATORS OF ARENA TELEVISION LIMITED

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CA GLOBAL PARTNERS - a GLOBAL leader in asset management and ...

 CA GLOBAL PARTNERS - a GLOBAL leader in asset management and capital recovery and HICKMAN SHEARER - a leading capital asset valuation, management and used equipment sales company, today announced they will conduct a live and online auction of a selection of over 3,000 pieces of high quality and well maintained outside broadcast and TV production equipment on BEHALF of Kroll LLP, the ADMINISTRATORS of ARENA TELEVISION LIMITED (in Administration). The ASSETS, which include outside broadcast trailers and rigid trucks, Sony and Grass Valley camera channels, Canon and Fujinon lenses, EVS, sound and vision equipment, will be sold by negotiated sale and ...
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
