Commenta
Criss Angel’s Wife Shaunyl Benson and More Celeb Moms Share Pumping Pics (Di martedì 11 gennaio 2022) Getting their pump on! Blake Lively, Rachel McAdams and More Celebrity Moms haven’t shied away from sharing their Pumping journeys on social media. In January 2020, the Gossip Girl alum gave a glimpse into her working motherhood routine during a Rhythm Section press day. “PUMP,” the actress captioned an Instagram Story photo of her Medela USA pump. The Los Angeles native’s social media upload came three months after Us Weekly broke the news that she gave birth to her and Ryan Reynolds’ third child. Adding one More baby to her brood after previously welcoming daughters James and Inez was “like going from two to 3,000,” Lively admitted during a Today show appearance at the time. The Age of Adaline star explained, “We have so many children. It’s pretty crazy. It’s a lot. People say that going from two to ...
