«Being the Ricardos», l’America anni ’50 nello studio della tv (Di mercoledì 12 gennaio 2022) Nell’avvicinarsi alla «mitologia» che circonda Lucille Ball, la star della sitcom più amata nell’America degli anni Cinquanta, Aaron Sorkin dichiara subito che quanto stiamo vedendo è «tutto vero» pure se nei limiti incerti di una narrazione affidata ai ricordi dei sopravvissuti che a Lucille furono accanto sul set di I Love Lucy vivendo «dall’interno» ogni passo di quell’avventura. Anche se il film con cui Nicole Kidman «trasformata» in Lucille Ball – o in Lucy a un certo punto poco importa … Continua L'articolo proviene da il manifesto. Leggi su ilmanifesto (Di mercoledì 12 gennaio 2022) Nell’avvicinarsi alla «mitologia» che circonda Lucille Ball, la starsitcom più amata neldegliCinquanta, Aaron Sorkin dichiara subito che quanto stiamo vedendo è «tutto vero» pure se nei limiti incerti di una narrazione affidata ai ricordi dei sopravvissuti che a Lucille furono accanto sul set di I Love Lucy vivendo «dall’interno» ogni passo di quell’avventura. Anche se il film con cui Nicole Kidman «trasformata» in Lucille Ball – o in Lucy a un certo punto poco importa … Continua L'articolo proviene da il manifesto.

Advertising

ale_rugge : RT @SilvestriMd: Reports of DELTACRON being the next Apocalypse are greatly exaggerated. Approfitto per ricordare, ad ogni modo, che prima… - Max56gio : RT @SilvestriMd: Reports of DELTACRON being the next Apocalypse are greatly exaggerated. Approfitto per ricordare, ad ogni modo, che prima… - imballoionico : RT @SilvestriMd: Reports of DELTACRON being the next Apocalypse are greatly exaggerated. Approfitto per ricordare, ad ogni modo, che prima… - AttilaPavone : RT @SilvestriMd: Reports of DELTACRON being the next Apocalypse are greatly exaggerated. Approfitto per ricordare, ad ogni modo, che prima… - StefanDelFabbro : RT @SilvestriMd: Reports of DELTACRON being the next Apocalypse are greatly exaggerated. Approfitto per ricordare, ad ogni modo, che prima… -