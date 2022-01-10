Vincent e Josephine di Danimarca spengono 11 candeline. Le nuove foto per festeggiarli (Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) I gemelli, nipoti della regina Margrethe, nel giorno del loro compleanno hanno posato per alcuni nuovi bellissimi ritratti (anche assieme agli adorati cani) davanti all'obbiettivo di una fotografa d'eccezione: mamma MaryLeggi su vanityfair
Vincent e Josephine di Danimarca spengono 11 candeline. Le nuove foto per festeggiarli Vanity Fair Italia
New birthday snaps of Crown Princess Mary's youngest childrenThe adorable images were taken by their mother, the Crown Princess herself, and released to celebrate their 11th birthday.
Princess Mary shares new photos of twins Vincent and Josephine on their 11th birthdayAustralian-born royal Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has shared a series of new photos of her twins on their 11th birthday. In a post to the Danish Royal Family’s Instagram account, the palace said ...
