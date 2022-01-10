The Athletic: il New York Times acquista la testata sportiva (Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) Il New York Times alla fine decide di acquisire la testata giornalistica sportiva The Athletic che offre degli articoli validi e differenti rispetto agli altri giornali. I contenuti sono a pagamento e le sue inchieste riescono a svelare fatti sconcertanti che le altre testate sfiorano a malapena. Ora c’è da chiedersi se i diversi modi di intendere il giornalismo causeranno un brusco cambio a livello editoriale che potrebbe causare il tracollo del giornale in questione. Ma dal comunicato della testata sportiva sembra che il servizio offerto agli abbonati non cambierà. Staremo a vedere se il taglio rimarrà identico all’originale. New York Times Superlega: “la Fifa sapeva tutto” The Athletic: l’inchiesta sul ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Tottenham: un centrocampista chiede la cessione. E la Juve...Commenta per primo Secondo quanto riferisce The Athletic , il centrocampista Tanguy Ndombele sta facendo pressione al Tottenham per essere ceduto in questa finestra di mercato. Il calciatore francese sarebbe stato offerto anche alla Juventus in ...
Il New York Times compra la 'Netflix' dei giornali sportivi - FormulaPassion.itSta facendo il giro del mondo l'acquisto da parte del quotidiano statunitense del sito sportivo The Athletic fondato da Alex Mather (42 anni) e da Adam Hansmann (34 anni). Questa coppia si è ...
