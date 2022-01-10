The Athletic: il New York Times acquista la testata sportiva (Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) Il New York Times alla fine decide di acquisire la testata giornalistica sportiva The Athletic che offre degli articoli validi e differenti rispetto agli altri giornali. I contenuti sono a pagamento e le sue inchieste riescono a svelare fatti sconcertanti che le altre testate sfiorano a malapena. Ora c’è da chiedersi se i diversi modi di intendere il giornalismo causeranno un brusco cambio a livello editoriale che potrebbe causare il tracollo del giornale in questione. Ma dal comunicato della testata sportiva sembra che il servizio offerto agli abbonati non cambierà. Staremo a vedere se il taglio rimarrà identico all’originale. New York Times Superlega: “la Fifa sapeva tutto” The Athletic: l’inchiesta sul ... Leggi su sport.periodicodaily (Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) Il Newalla fine decide di acquisire lagiornalisticaTheche offre degli articoli validi e differenti rispetto agli altri giornali. I contenuti sono a pagamento e le sue inchieste riescono a svelare fatti sconcertanti che le altre testate sfiorano a malapena. Ora c’è da chiedersi se i diversi modi di intendere il giornalismo causeranno un brusco cambio a livello editoriale che potrebbe causare il tracollo del giornale in questione. Ma dal comunicato dellasembra che il servizio offerto agli abbonati non cambierà. Staremo a vedere se il taglio rimarrà identico all’originale. NewSuperlega: “la Fifa sapeva tutto” The: l’inchiesta sul ...

