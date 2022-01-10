Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Says Christine and Janelle Aren’t ‘Loyal’ to Him (Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) Kody, Christine and Janelle Brown. Shutterstock; Instagram; ShutterstockA house divided. While spending Thanksgiving apart from Janelle Brown and Christine Brown, Kody Brown questioned some of his Sister Wives’ commitment to the family. A Breakdown of Where Kody Brown Stands With His Sister Wives Read article After much discussion about how the Browns would celebrate the holiday amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kody, 52, ultimately spent the day with Meri Brown, Robyn Brown and their kids. Christine, 49, and Janelle, 52, ...Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
cstlbeth : SISTER WIVES KSJDJSNS -
Sister Wives’Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sister Wives’