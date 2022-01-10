FIFA 22 Team Of The Year - Al via le votazioniRainbow Six Extraction - nuovo Trailer League of Legends: inizia la stagione 2022Myanmar : Aung San Suu Kyi condannata a 4 anniNovak Djokovic vince causa : ordinato rilascioGolden Globe a Drive my car : Delusione per Paolo SorrentinoDroga blitz Carabinieri di Roma : 20 arrestiPresidente Kazakistan : tentato golpeGuida sull'acquisto online delle cartucce HPAumenti in Bolletta : per imprese 36 Mld in piùUltime Blog

Repeats Group B.V. to Build European Plastics Recycling Platform (Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) Rapid expansion plans focused on production of high-quality recycled low-density polyethylene (LDPE) THE NETHERLANDS, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Repeats Group B.V. (which stands for Recycled PE AT Scale) ("Repeats") today announced its launch and plan to Build a pan-European Plastics Recycling Platform focused on producing high-quality recycled low-density polyethylene (LDPE) with a €100 million equity commitment from Ara Partners. Ara Partners ("Ara") is a global private equity firm that specializes in industrial decarbonization investments. Repeats utilizes a best-in-class mechanical process to transform post-commercial plastic waste into high-quality resin suitable for commercial and industrial applications. The company is ...
