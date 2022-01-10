Repeats Group B.V. to Build European Plastics Recycling Platform (Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) Rapid expansion plans focused on production of high-quality recycled low-density polyethylene (LDPE) THE NETHERLANDS, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Repeats Group B.V. (which stands for Recycled PE AT Scale) ("Repeats") today announced its launch and plan to Build a pan-European Plastics Recycling Platform focused on producing high-quality recycled low-density polyethylene (LDPE) with a €100 million equity commitment from Ara Partners. Ara Partners ("Ara") is a global private equity firm that specializes in industrial decarbonization investments. Repeats utilizes a best-in-class mechanical process to transform post-commercial plastic waste into high-quality resin suitable for commercial and industrial applications. The company is ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Repeats Group B.V. (which stands for Recycled PE AT Scale) ("Repeats") today announced its launch and plan to Build a pan-European Plastics Recycling Platform focused on producing high-quality recycled low-density polyethylene (LDPE) with a €100 million equity commitment from Ara Partners. Ara Partners ("Ara") is a global private equity firm that specializes in industrial decarbonization investments. Repeats utilizes a best-in-class mechanical process to transform post-commercial plastic waste into high-quality resin suitable for commercial and industrial applications. The company is ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Repeats Group
Repeats Group B.V. to Build European Plastics Recycling PlatformRapid expansion plans focused on production of high-quality recycled low-density polyethylene (LDPE) THE NETHERLANDS, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ ...
Realtor.com® Forecasts the Best Markets for First-Time Homebuyers in 2022With 2022 shaping up to be another challenging year for hopeful homebuyers, Realtor.com® ran the numbers to find the best markets for people looking to buy their first home this year. The first annual ...
Repeats GroupSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Repeats Group