Fresh Ink! Demi Lovato Gets Spider Tattoo on Shaved Head After Rehab Stay

Fresh Ink
Demi Lovato Diggzy/ShutterstockLoving their new Ink! Hours After Us Weekly confirmed that Demi Lovato ...

Commenta
Fresh Ink! Demi Lovato Gets Spider Tattoo on Shaved Head After Rehab Stay (Di domenica 9 gennaio 2022) Demi Lovato Diggzy/ShutterstockLoving their new Ink! Hours After Us Weekly confirmed that Demi Lovato had returned home from a secret Rehab Stay, the musician debuted a Fresh Tattoo on their Shaved Head. A Comprehensive Guide to Demi Lovato’s Tattoo Collection Read article “Saturday, 2:35 Pm,” the “Sorry Not Sorry” crooner, 29, captioned an Instagram Story selfie on Saturday, January 8, tagging artist Dr. Woo (real name Brian Woo) in their post. Lovato’s selfie showed Woo, 33, hard at work inking a new Tattoo, which is located on the side of the star’s temple. Nearly 30 minutes later, the ...
Demi Lovato unveils large spider tattoo on their head following rehab stint

The singer took to their Instagram Stories to debut a large black spider they had tattooed on the side of their head following their recent rehab stint.

