Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town | pronostico e possibili formazioni

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Liverpool Shrewsbury

Calcio d'Angolo

Town è una partita del terzo turno di FA Cup e si gioca domenica alle 15:00: approfondimenti, probabili formazioni, pronostici, diretta tv e streaming.......0 - 0 (*) Burton - Port Vale 0 - 0 (*) Cambridge Utd - Exeter 0 - 0 (*) Carlisle -0 - 0 ...3 - 2 (Finale) Newcastle - Burnley 0 - 0 (*) Southampton - Brighton 0 - 0 (*) Wolves -0 -...Liverpool assistant coach Peter Krawietz has revealed an unnamed player has been recalled from his loan spell to join their undermanned squad.The Reds are prepa ...Liverpool assistant coach Peter Krawietz said Jurgen Klopp hopes to be back in the dug-out for Sunday’s home FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury. Krawietz also revealed an unnamed player had been recalled ...