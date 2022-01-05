CES 22: LG RIDEFINISCE L’HOME ENTERTAINMENT CON LE NUOVE TVApex Legends - “Storie di Frontiera: Gridiron”CES 2022 | Tutte le novità AcerDeath Stranding Director's Cut arriva su PCMSI SVELA NUOVI NOTEBOOK PER GAMER E CREATORBari : scheletro umano ritrovato sul lungomareQuando e come sono nate le sale da gioco in ItaliaCES 2022 | Acer presenta nuovi ChromebookSamsung annuncia nuovi monitorFederfarm : accordo Ffp2 a 75 centUltime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road | Winter Olympics-themed ice park in N China spearheads green dev with ice economy

BEIJING, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbin Ice and Snow World, a theme park located in Heilongjiang ...

Xinhua Silk Road: Winter Olympics-themed ice park in N. China spearheads green dev. with ice economy (Di mercoledì 5 gennaio 2022) BEIJING, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Harbin Ice and Snow World, a theme park located in Heilongjiang Province, north China and characterized by Winter Olympics style of scenes in this Winter, is serving as a miniature of Harbin, the provincial capital, vigorously boosting ice economy for green development. The city, which developed a series of ice and snow-themed activities such as tourism, art, fashion, economy and trade, and sports, has integrated ice and snow culture into its city economy. Apart from ranking the first among China's top 10 ice and snow tourism cities for 2021, Harbin has turned ice and snow tourism into a visible driver of local economy, bringing up the city's ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Chery's NEV QQ Ice Cream unveiled at a cultural festival in Wuhu, Anhui

BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Chery Automobile has launched its first new energy vehicle (NEV) QQ Ice Cream recently, in light of which Wuhu City of east China'sAnhui Province held a cultural ...

Xinhua Silk Road: 1st Global Ceramic Shopping Festival set to open in Jingdezhen

BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - The first Global Ceramic Shopping Festival is scheduled to run from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2022 at Jingdezhen International Convention and Exhibition Center in east ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Chery's NEV QQ Ice Cream unveiled at a cultural festival in Wuhu, Anhui

BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chery Automobile has launched its first new energy vehicle (NEV) QQ Ice Cream recently, in light of which Wuhu City of east China'sAnhui Province held a cultural ...

Xinhua Silk Road: 1st Global Ceramic Shopping Festival set to open in Jingdezhen

- BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Global Ceramic Shopping Festival is scheduled to run from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2022 at Jingdezhen International Convention and Exhibition Center in east ...
