WWE: Rick Steiner ha festeggiato la vittoria di Bron Breakker del titolo NXT (Di mercoledì 5 gennaio 2022) Serata fantastica quella vissuta da Bron Breakker ieri sera ad NXT. Il figlio di Rick Steiner ha infatti conquistato il titolo a New Year’s Evil superando Tommaso Ciampa. Nel post show, il padre è salito sul ring e ha festeggiato con lui il lieto evento. Le immagini del festeggiamento Rick Steiner comes to the ring to celebrate with Bron Breakker! #wwenxt #NewYearsEvil pic.twitter.com/3TL0E93LvP— Niko Exxtra (@nikoexxtra) January 5, 2022 Rick Steiner embraced his son, Bron Breakker, after the match pic.twitter.com/pKjc5EXkts— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 5, 2022 Leggi su zonawrestling
