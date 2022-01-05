WWE | Rick Steiner ha festeggiato col figlio la vittoria del titolo NXT

(Di mercoledì 5 gennaio 2022) Serata fantastica quella vissuta da Bron Breakker ieri sera ad NXT. Ildiha infatti conquistato ila New Year’s Evil superando Tommaso Ciampa. Nel post show, il padre è salito sul ring e hacon lui il lieto evento. Le immagini del festeggiamentocomes to the ring to celebrate with Bron Breakker! #wwenxt #NewYearsEvil pic.twitter.com/3TL0E93LvP— Niko Exxtra (@nikoexxtra) January 5, 2022embraced his son, Bron Breakker, after the match pic.twitter.com/pKjc5EXkts— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 5, 2022

NXT Championship : Tommaso Ciampa (C) vs Bron Breakker Il figlio diSteiner ha ottenuto l'ennesima, e forse ultima, possibilità di affrontare Tommaso Ciampa ( che abbiamo intervistato in ...Il SuperShow dellaè stato il giusto palcoscenico per mostrare le doti atletiche di Bron Breakker, figlio diSteiner e nipote di Scott Steiner. Nonostante la sconfitta, la giovane stella di ...Bron Breakker became the new NXT Champion after defeating Tommaso Ciampa in the main event of WWE "NXT New Year's Evil." ...The Rock recently responded to an incredible moment between Rick Steiner and Bron Breakker after NXT New Year’s Evil went off the air.