PlayStation VR2: il gaming VR next-gen su PS5CES 22: LG RIDEFINISCE L’HOME ENTERTAINMENT CON LE NUOVE TVApex Legends - “Storie di Frontiera: Gridiron”CES 2022 | Tutte le novità AcerDeath Stranding Director's Cut arriva su PCMSI SVELA NUOVI NOTEBOOK PER GAMER E CREATORBari : scheletro umano ritrovato sul lungomareQuando e come sono nate le sale da gioco in ItaliaCES 2022 | Acer presenta nuovi ChromebookSamsung annuncia nuovi monitorUltime Blog

WWE | Rick Steiner ha festeggiato col figlio la vittoria del titolo NXT

WWE Rick
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©
Serata fantastica quella vissuta da Bron Breakker ieri sera ad NXT. Il figlio di Rick Steiner ha ...

zazoom
Commenta
WWE: Rick Steiner ha festeggiato col figlio la vittoria del titolo NXT (Di mercoledì 5 gennaio 2022) Serata fantastica quella vissuta da Bron Breakker ieri sera ad NXT. Il figlio di Rick Steiner ha infatti conquistato il titolo a New Year’s Evil superando Tommaso Ciampa. Nel post show, il padre è salito sul ring e ha festeggiato con lui il lieto evento. Le immagini del festeggiamento Rick Steiner comes to the ring to celebrate with Bron Breakker! #wwenxt #NewYearsEvil pic.twitter.com/3TL0E93LvP— Niko Exxtra (@nikoexxtra) January 5, 2022 Rick Steiner embraced his son, Bron Breakker, after the match pic.twitter.com/pKjc5EXkts— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 5, 2022
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

twitterZona_Wrestling : #WWE WWE: Rick Steiner ha festeggiato col figlio la vittoria del titolo NXT - - TSOWrestling : Dopo 28 anni Rick Steiner ha messo piede su un ring #WWE #TSOW #TSOS -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : WWE Rick

La card di New Year's Evil, puntata speciale di WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT Championship : Tommaso Ciampa (C) vs Bron Breakker Il figlio di Rick Steiner ha ottenuto l'ennesima, e forse ultima, possibilità di affrontare Tommaso Ciampa ( che abbiamo intervistato in ...

WWE SuperShow: il nostro viaggio alla Wembley Arena di Londra

Il SuperShow della WWE è stato il giusto palcoscenico per mostrare le doti atletiche di Bron Breakker, figlio di Rick Steiner e nipote di Scott Steiner. Nonostante la sconfitta, la giovane stella di ...
Bron Breakker festeggia sul ring con il padre Rick Steiner  The Shield Of Sports

WWE 'NXT New Year's Evil': Bron Breakker becomes NXT Champion

Bron Breakker became the new NXT Champion after defeating Tommaso Ciampa in the main event of WWE "NXT New Year's Evil." ...

The Rock sends a message after historic title change at WWE NXT New Year's Evil

The Rock recently responded to an incredible moment between Rick Steiner and Bron Breakker after NXT New Year’s Evil went off the air.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Rick
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : WWE Rick Rick Steiner festeggiato figlio vittoria