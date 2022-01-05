Jenna Bush Hager Surprises Savannah Guthrie With Epic Birthday Gift

Leggi su cityroma

(Di mercoledì 5 gennaio 2022) What makes a great? It all depends on who you ask. For stars such as Kylie Jenner and Kanye West, more is definitely more. Money is no object for the Keeping Upthe Kardashians alum and the rap mogul, who shower their friends and family membersextravagant goods. The Kylie Cosmetics founder has given everything from a Ferrari to Louis Vuitton handbags to those in her inner circle. The Yeezy designer, for his part, has donated $1 million to his then-wife Kim Kardashian’s favorite charity in honor of herand also had a one-of-a-kind Hermès Birkin bag hand-painted for her. The KKW Beauty founder’s 40thcelebration in October 2020, proved that Kardashian is also a greatgiver. The Skims founder flew her closest friends and family to a private island ...