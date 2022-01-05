CES 2022 | Acer presenta nuovi ChromebookSamsung annuncia nuovi monitorFederfarm : accordo Ffp2 a 75 centCovid : Omicron in 28,4% campioni acque reflueHong Kong : condannata a 15 mesi carcere Hang TungGuida per organizzare un viaggio a New YorkTorre del Greco : Bimbo annega, bloccata madreLaccio emostatico per bloccare il vaccino : no vax operato d'urgenzaIn Europa superati 100mln di contagi Covid50 Mascherine certificate FFP2 NR Sconto e OffertaUltime Blog

GIGABYTE Event 2022 Product Launch Press Conference debuts new AORUS and AERO Series Laptops

TAIPEI, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE's global Press Conference, Define Your Vision, Launched ...

zazoom
Commenta
GIGABYTE Event 2022 Product Launch Press Conference debuts new AORUS and AERO Series Laptops (Di mercoledì 5 gennaio 2022) TAIPEI, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/

GIGABYTE's global Press Conference, Define Your Vision, Launched brand new esports grade AORUS and professional creator AERO Laptops, whose revolutionary designs provide new and better choices for consumers.  Aside from Laptops, GIGABYTE also unveiled their 4K monitor gaming Series, the S55U monitor rounds out their diverse first quarter Product line up. Equipped with the newest Alder Lake CPUs, the AERO 16 Series features a 16:10 4K OLED screen redefining the standards for Laptops screens that maximize user experience. Also packing the same CPU, the AORUS 17 sports a 17-inch panel ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : GIGABYTE Event

GIGABYTE Event 2022 Product Launch Press Conference debuts new AORUS and AERO Series Laptops

  To watch GIGABYTE Event: Define Your Vision Global Press Conference, and find out more details about the AERO and AORUS laptops, click https://www.aorus.com/laptops/gaming. Photo - https://mma.

Data Breach: è tempo di passare dalla prevenzione alla rilevazione

... quello che ha colpito la SIAE, Società italiana degli editori e autori , sottraendo 60 gigabyte di ...Detection and Response (EDR) esistenti e con gli strumenti di Security Information and Event ...
GIGABYTE Event 2022 Product Launch Press Conference debuts new AORUS and AERO Series Laptops  Padova News

GIGABYTE Event 2022 Product Launch Press Conference debuts new AORUS and AERO Series Laptops

TAIPEI, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE's global press conference, Define Your Vision, launched brand new esports grade AORUS and professional creator AERO laptops, whose revolutionary designs p ...

Labcorp to Speak Virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that members of the executive management team will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GIGABYTE Event
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : GIGABYTE Event GIGABYTE Event 2022 Product Launch