COVID-19 Oral Vaccine and Antibody Booster | B subtilis Spores | Biotechnology Breakthrough by DreamTec

HONG KONG, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaccines have been a trending topic ever since the coronavirus ...

COVID-19 Oral Vaccine and Antibody Booster: B. subtilis Spores, Biotechnology Breakthrough by DreamTec

Vaccines have been a trending topic ever since the coronavirus outbreak two years ago. DreamTec Research Limited (DreamTec, http://www.DreamTec.hk) has its major Breakthrough in developing a COVID-19 Oral Vaccine. In its recently published peer-reviewed paper in an international medical journal Vaccines, which demonstrates Bacillus subtilis (B. subtilis) Spores, expressing a SARS-CoV-2 spike protein receptor binding domain (sRBD) on their surface can then produce neutralizing antibodies. DreamTec conducted a pilot study for a new COVID-19 Oral Vaccine which is able to elicit an ...
Tampone molecolare, test rapido e salivare: quale scegliere e quando. Istruzioni per l'uso  IL GIORNO

Entod Pharma to launch generic version of Molnupiravir for Rs 649 per strip of 10 capsules

ENTOD Pharma to launch generic version of DCGI approved oral COVID-19 drug, Molnupiravir under the brand name Molentod for emergency restricted use fo..

Pfizer to supply U.S. with 10 mln more courses of COVID-19 pills

The White House now expects some 4 million treatment courses of the pills to be available by the end of January and 10 million by June, three months s..
