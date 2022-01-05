COVID-19 Oral Vaccine and Antibody Booster: B. subtilis Spores, Biotechnology Breakthrough by DreamTec (Di mercoledì 5 gennaio 2022) HONG KONG, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Vaccines have been a trending topic ever since the coronavirus outbreak two years ago. DreamTec Research Limited (DreamTec, http://www.DreamTec.hk) has its major Breakthrough in developing a COVID-19 Oral Vaccine. In its recently published peer-reviewed paper in an international medical journal Vaccines, which demonstrates Bacillus subtilis (B. subtilis) Spores, expressing a SARS-CoV-2 spike protein receptor binding domain (sRBD) on their surface can then produce neutralizing antibodies. DreamTec conducted a pilot study for a new COVID-19 Oral Vaccine which is able to elicit an ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Tampone molecolare, test rapido e salivare: quale scegliere e quando. Istruzioni per l'uso IL GIORNO
Entod Pharma to launch generic version of Molnupiravir for Rs 649 per strip of 10 capsulesENTOD Pharma to launch generic version of DCGI approved oral COVID-19 drug, Molnupiravir under the brand name Molentod for emergency restricted use fo..
Pfizer to supply U.S. with 10 mln more courses of COVID-19 pillsThe White House now expects some 4 million treatment courses of the pills to be available by the end of January and 10 million by June, three months s..
