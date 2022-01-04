Guida per organizzare un viaggio a New YorkTorre del Greco : Bimbo annega, bloccata madreLaccio emostatico per bloccare il vaccino : no vax operato d'urgenzaIn Europa superati 100mln di contagi Covid50 Mascherine certificate FFP2 NR Sconto e OffertaOPPO Find X3 Lite Smartphone 5G -34% Sconto OffertaKare Design Orologio da Parete -10% Sconti e OfferteHaiti : attacco contro premier, almeno una persona è stata uccisa Elon Musk è il più ricco del mondo nel 2021LEVOIT Purificatore d'Aria per Allergie e Asma -25% Sconti e OfferteUltime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road | Chery' s NEV QQ Ice Cream unveiled at a cultural festival in Wuhu | Anhui

BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chery Automobile has launched its first new energy vehicle (NEV) ...

zazoom
Commenta
Xinhua Silk Road: Chery's NEV QQ Ice Cream unveiled at a cultural festival in Wuhu, Anhui (Di martedì 4 gennaio 2022) BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Chery Automobile has launched its first new energy vehicle (NEV) QQ Ice Cream recently, in light of which Wuhu City of east China'sAnhui Province held a cultural festival on December 28 to not only introduce the new auto product, but also promote Wuhu's traditional culture. QQ Ice Cream was disclosed to the public at the opening ceremony of the cultural festival on Tuesday evening, which attracts many citizens to watch the performance such as 3D drones performance, fireworks show and light show. The new car is the first model of Chery's iCar ecology with price ranging from 29,900 to 43,900 yuan, which is believed to bring green, economic and convenient driving ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Xinhua Silk

Xinhua Silk Road: 1st Global Ceramic Shopping Festival set to open in Jingdezhen

BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - The first Global Ceramic Shopping Festival is scheduled to run from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2022 at Jingdezhen International Convention and Exhibition Center in east ...

Xinhua Silk Road: Shanghai's Jiading concentrates on hydrogen fuel cells and ICVs, boosts automobile industry

BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Jiading District in east China'sShanghai issued policies for promoting automobile industry development featuring electrification, automation, network connection ...
Silk Faw, un miliardo in ballo fra Cina e Stati Uniti  ReggioSera.it

Xinhua Silk Road: 1st Global Ceramic Shopping Festival set to open in Jingdezhen

- BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Global Ceramic Shopping Festival is scheduled to run from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2022 at Jingdezhen International Convention and Exhibition Center in east ...

Xinhua Silk Road: Shanghai's Jiading concentrates on hydrogen fuel cells and ICVs, boosts automobile industry

BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiading District in east China'sShanghai issued policies for promoting automobile industry development ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Xinhua Silk Xinhua Silk Road Chery Cream