Queen Elizabeth’s Lady-in-Waiting Diana, Lady Farnham Dies at 90 (Di lunedì 3 gennaio 2022) Another loss. Diana Maxwell, Lady Farnham, died on December 29 at age 90, ending her 34-year run as Queen Elizabeth II‘s Lady-in-Waiting. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s Seven-Decade Love Story Read article Farnham, born Diana Marion Gunnis and called Marion by her loved ones, started her role as Lady of the bedchamber in 1987. In recognition of her service, the Queen, now 95, appointed her Commander, Royal Victorian Order (CVO) after more than a decade working for the monarch in 1998. She was appointed Dame Commander, Royal Victorian Order in 2010. Her Majesty made the honor specifically for services to the royal family. The late ...Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
MirkaDallaMarca : The Queen's Christmas Broadcast 2021 -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Queen Elizabeth’sTorna Segreti reali con la regina Elisabetta: la vita di The Queen oggi (secondo Antonio Caprarica) Vanity Fair Italia
Queen Elizabeth’sSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Queen Elizabeth’s