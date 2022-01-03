Northstake to provide staking solutions on Concordium Blockchain (Di lunedì 3 gennaio 2022) COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/
We are proud to announce our staking solution on Concordium's Blockchain to provide secure and reliable staking services to Concordium investors. Concordium investors can sign up for a hassle-free solution and earn an annual percentage yield between 9-12% on their investment. staking is a way to put your crypto to work and earn rewards. staking is the process of actively participating in transaction validation on a proof-of-stake (PoS) Blockchain such as the Concordium Blockchain. Anyone with a minimum-required balance of a specific cryptocurrency can validate transactions and earn staking ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
