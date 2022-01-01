Betty White’s Longtime Crush Robert Redford Pays Tribute After Her Death (Di sabato 1 gennaio 2022) Robert Redford and Betty White Shutterstock (2)He finally came calling. Betty White frequently spoke about her Crush on Robert Redford in her final years and After news of her Death, the actor shared a special Tribute to the Golden Girls alum. Celebrities React to Betty White’s Death Read article “Betty lived life devoted to her craft and her love of animals. She made us all laugh, including me,” the Oscar winner, 85, told E! News in a statement on Friday, December 31. “I had a Crush on her too!” White died on Friday at the age of 99. Her agent, Jeff Witjas, confirmed the news in a statement later that day. “Even though ...Leggi su cityroma
