Betty White’s Longtime Crush Robert Redford Pays Tribute After Her Death

Leggi su cityroma

(Di sabato 1 gennaio 2022)andWhite Shutterstock (2)He finally came calling.White frequently spoke about heronin her final years andnews of her, the actor shared a specialto the Golden Girls alum. Celebrities React toRead article “lived life devoted to her craft and her love of animals. She made us all laugh, including me,” the Oscar winner, 85, told E! News in a statement on Friday, December 31. “I had aon her too!” White died on Friday at the age of 99. Her agent, Jeff Witjas, confirmed the news in a statement later that day. “Even though ...