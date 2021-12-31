Xinhua Silk Road: 1st Global Ceramic Shopping Festival set to open in Jingdezhen (Di venerdì 31 dicembre 2021) - BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The first Global Ceramic Shopping Festival is scheduled to run from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2022 at Jingdezhen International Convention and Exhibition Center in east China's Jingdezhen, Jiangxi Province. It is expected that the event will showcase tens of thousands of Ceramic products from hundreds of renowned Ceramic brands of various countries such as China, Germany, Japan, Russia, etc. As the first high-standard large-scale Global Ceramic Shopping promotion campaign held in Jingdezhen, the event comes with new year special offers, as well as interactive activities incorporating cultural knowledge about Ceramics and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
