GrapeStars Launches “Haute Couture” Including Wines and Spirits From The Major Fashion Houses (Di venerdì 31 dicembre 2021) Content produced in conjunction with GrapeStars. GrapeStars, the celebrity wine and spirit platform, is launching an exciting line of Wines produced by another type of celebrity… the Major Fashion Houses. After the success of celebrity alcohol, get ready for the “Haute Couture” craze. The pairing of high Fashion and Wines shouldn’t be that surprising since they are essentially what the French and Italians are renowned for. “The visionaries, pillars, founders, and creators of luxury Fashion have been cultivating wine & Spirits throughout history, all while creating their opulent Couture collections”, says GrapeStars Chairman and CEO Stephan ...Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : GrapeStars Launches
GrapeStars Launches “Haute Couture” Including Wines and Spirits From The Major Fashion HousesGrapeStars, the celebrity wine and spirit platform, is launching an exciting line of wines produced by another type of celebrity… the major fashion houses. After the success of celebrity alcohol, get ...
GrapeStars LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GrapeStars Launches