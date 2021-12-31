LEVOIT Purificatore d'Aria per Allergie e Asma -25% Sconti e OfferteGioco online direttamente dal telefono. Che ne sarà dei casinò?Vaccini Covid-19 : obbligo vaccinale e ritorno allo smart workingJeffrey Epstein : Ghislaine Maxwell giudicata colpevoleInfanzia : le 7 sfide più grandi che i bambini di tutto il mondo ...Whisky, sigaro e poker: esisteranno ancora con il gioco online?LEGO presenta il nuovo set LEGO Ideas Sonic The Hedgehog Green Hill ...THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT: TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI A TEMASesto San Giovanni : Madre e figlia trovate morte in casaCovid-19 : Nuovo record di casi, la situazione nel mondoUltime Blog

GrapeStars Launches “Haute Couture” Including Wines and Spirits From The Major Fashion Houses

GrapeStars Launches
Content produced in conjunction with GrapeStars. GrapeStars, the celebrity wine and spirit platform, ...

GrapeStars Launches “Haute Couture” Including Wines and Spirits From The Major Fashion Houses (Di venerdì 31 dicembre 2021) Content produced in conjunction with GrapeStars. GrapeStars, the celebrity wine and spirit platform, is launching an exciting line of Wines produced by another type of celebrity… the Major Fashion Houses. After the success of celebrity alcohol, get ready for the “Haute Couture” craze. The pairing of high Fashion and Wines shouldn’t be that surprising since they are essentially what the French and Italians are renowned for. “The visionaries, pillars, founders, and creators of luxury Fashion have been cultivating wine & Spirits throughout history, all while creating their opulent Couture collections”, says GrapeStars Chairman and CEO Stephan ...
