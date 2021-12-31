Elena Baturina's Think-tank Launches #BEOPENmy2021 Open Call to gather the creative canvas of the passing year (Di venerdì 31 dicembre 2021) - LONDON, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/
BE Open, a creative Think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, is launching its next global Open Call across social media. With Open Calls, by asking the participants to share their vision in the most graphic form, BE Open aims to identify innovative approaches, and build creative bonds for people around the globe. The end of the year is usually a moment dedicated to taking stock of the past months. It's the time for introspection, reminiscing and evaluating our past year's lessons and achievements. What will you remember 2021 by? Was this year about ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
BE Open, a creative Think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, is launching its next global Open Call across social media. With Open Calls, by asking the participants to share their vision in the most graphic form, BE Open aims to identify innovative approaches, and build creative bonds for people around the globe. The end of the year is usually a moment dedicated to taking stock of the past months. It's the time for introspection, reminiscing and evaluating our past year's lessons and achievements. What will you remember 2021 by? Was this year about ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Elena Baturina
Elena Baturina's Think - tank BE OPEN Launches #BEOPENFoodIdentity Open Call to support UN's SDG2: Zero HungerLONDON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - BE OPEN, a creative think - tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, is launching its next global open call across social media. With open calls, by asking the participants to share their vision in the most graphic form, BE OPEN aims to identify ...
BE OPEN Announces the Winner of #BEOPENUrbanGreen Online Challenge to promote greener and more sustainable urban lifeLONDON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - BE OPEN, a creative think - tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, announces the winner of #BEOPENUrbanGreen, a creative open call across social media. BE OPEN believes that the ability for creative interpretation is not confined within the art and ...
Scatoloni di vestiti e fai da te: così un’ex insegnante è diventata la donna più ricca di Russia Corriere della Sera
Elena BaturinaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Elena Baturina