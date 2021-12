AEW | Booker T dice la sua sul ruolo di Cody Rhodes

Advertising

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has praised the recent work of AEW's Cody Rhodes. The newly crowned TNT Champion's gimmick has been the subject of many discussions in the wrestling community.Booker T has given his thoughts on Cody Rhodes and how the fans are reacting to him at the moment, which he thinks is a good thing.