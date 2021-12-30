Gioco online direttamente dal telefono. Che ne sarà dei casinò?Vaccini Covid-19 : obbligo vaccinale e ritorno allo smart workingJeffrey Epstein : Ghislaine Maxwell giudicata colpevoleInfanzia : le 7 sfide più grandi che i bambini di tutto il mondo ...Whisky, sigaro e poker: esisteranno ancora con il gioco online?LEGO presenta il nuovo set LEGO Ideas Sonic The Hedgehog Green Hill ...THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT: TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI A TEMASesto San Giovanni : Madre e figlia trovate morte in casaCovid-19 : Nuovo record di casi, la situazione nel mondoQuali sono le branche del web marketing?Ultime Blog

VIDEO Brentford-Manchester City 0-1 | la decide Foden | gol e highlights del match

Dopo il tracollo del Liverpool ed il pareggio casalingo del Chelsea, è fuga per il Manchester City. ...

VIDEO Brentford-Manchester City 0-1, la decide Foden: gol e highlights del match (Di giovedì 30 dicembre 2021) Dopo il tracollo del Liverpool ed il pareggio casalingo del Chelsea, è fuga per il Manchester City. Guardiola esulta con Foden e vola in cima alla classifica a +8 sui Blues secondi
Guarda il lampo di Foden che lancia Guardiola in orbita

Brentford - Manchester City 0 - 1: gol e highlights

Highlights e gol Brentford - Manchester City 0 - 1, Premier League 2021/2022 (VIDEO)

Il video con gli highlights e i gol di Brentford - Manchester City , valida per la ventesima giornata della Premier League 2021/2022 . Gli uomini di Guardiola si ritrovano a dover fare i conti con l'...
Foden earns City 1-0 win at Brentford, 8-point lead in EPL

Phil Foden marked his return to Manchester City’s starting team with a goal that sent the champions into the new year with an eight-point lead in the Premier League.

Theo Hernandez to Chelsea, Real Madrid target BOTH Mbappe and Haaland, Newcastle want Samuel Umtiti EXCLUSIVE

CHELSEA are reportedly eyeing a move for AC Milan full-back Theo Hernandez. With Ben Chilwell out for the remainder of the season, the Blues are looking for full-back options but will have to shell ...
