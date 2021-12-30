Because the night, un racconto dedicato a Patty Smith e al Capodanno (Di giovedì 30 dicembre 2021) Benvenuti nell’universo di StoryLine. Compie oggi 75 anni Patti Smith a cui abbiamo dedicato il racconto di oggi. Per farlo ci siamo ispirati al suo pezzo più famoso intitolato “Because the night”. Per scriverlo abbiamo mantenuto anche l’ambientazione del vicino Capodanno. Era mezzanotte l’aria si riempiva di fuochi artificiali. Pamela Brigatti aveva consumato in fretta il suo frugale cenone di Capodanno che si era preparata da sola concedendosi appena qualche lenticchia con lo zampone e uno spaghetto ai frutti di mare. Di fronte a lei dalla finestra si poteva scorgere il mare limpido illuminato dai botti di Capodanno. “Because the night”, canticchiò nervosamente in quel giorno che non era stato per niente ... Leggi su metropolitanmagazine (Di giovedì 30 dicembre 2021) Benvenuti nell’universo di StoryLine. Compie oggi 75 anni Pattia cui abbiamoildi oggi. Per farlo ci siamo ispirati al suo pezzo più famoso intitolato “the”. Per scriverlo abbiamo mantenuto anche l’ambientazione del vicino. Era mezzanotte l’aria si riempiva di fuochi artificiali. Pamela Brigatti aveva consumato in fretta il suo frugale cenone diche si era preparata da sola concedendosi appena qualche lenticchia con lo zampone e uno spaghetto ai frutti di mare. Di fronte a lei dalla finestra si poteva scorgere il mare limpido illuminato dai botti di. “the”, canticchiò nervosamente in quel giorno che non era stato per niente ...

Advertising

stelle_lune : RT @fraurolo121: 'Le persone che si amano possono essere separate dalle circostanze della vita ma, anche se solo in sogno, la notte apparti… - straysamurai : Ritrovato ora (si l'ho cercato) e ora piango perché qualcuno ha detto 'Garp was silently begging Ace to ask for hel… - Gigithebeast1 : RT @fraurolo121: 'Le persone che si amano possono essere separate dalle circostanze della vita ma, anche se solo in sogno, la notte apparti… - rydelmfs : RT @skylarmfs: « Happy birthday to you Stick your head down the loo And because its your birthday I'll flush it for you! » - BUON COMPLEAN… - GalfPlays : @FabioBilVecchio Maybe my bio is in english because most of my time spent on this social network is talking with pe… -