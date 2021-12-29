WWE: New Year’s Evil diventa “Fenomenale”, annunciato anche AJ Styles (Di mercoledì 29 dicembre 2021) Forse qualcuno rimarrà un po’ deluso, dato che ci si aspettava un match di AJ Styles a New Year’s Evil ma comunque la sua presenza è stata resa ufficiale. Durante l’episodio di questa notte di NXT, infatti, AJ Styles ha annunciato che sarà a New Year’s Evil per mettere a tacere Grayson Waller dopo la sua comparsa a Raw. L’intervento di AJ Styles Dopo il match tra Odyssey Jones e Grayson Waller di questa notte, vinto da quest’ultimo, AJ Styles ha mandato un video messaggio a Waller. AJ ha detto che Grayson ha avuto le attenzioni che voleva comparendo a Raw questo lunedì ma che forse sono attenzioni del tipo sbagliato, dato che sarà ad NXT la settimana prossima. Nessun match per adesso Non è stato ... Leggi su zonawrestling (Di mercoledì 29 dicembre 2021) Forse qualcuno rimarrà un po’ deluso, dato che ci si aspettava un match di AJa Newma comunque la sua presenza è stata resa ufficiale. Durante l’episodio di questa notte di NXT, infatti, AJhache sarà a Newper mettere a tacere Grayson Waller dopo la sua comparsa a Raw. L’intervento di AJDopo il match tra Odyssey Jones e Grayson Waller di questa notte, vinto da quest’ultimo, AJha mandato un video messaggio a Waller. AJ ha detto che Grayson ha avuto le attenzioni che voleva comparendo a Raw questo lunedì ma che forse sono attenzioni del tipo sbagliato, dato che sarà ad NXT la settimana prossima. Nessun match per adesso Non è stato ...

