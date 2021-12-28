VIDEO Newcastle-Manchester United, in gol l’ex Palermo Cavani: guarda gli highlights (Di martedì 28 dicembre 2021) La sintesi del pari di Premier League tra Newcastle e Manchester United: gol di Saint-Maximin al 7’ e pareggio di Cavani al 71’Leggi su mediagol
Mediagol : VIDEO Newcastle-Manchester United, in gol l'ex Palermo Cavani: guarda gli highlights
Highlights e gol Newcastle - Manchester United 1 - 1: Premier League 2021/2022 (VIDEO)Il video dei gol e degli highlights di Newcastle - Manchester United, match valevole per la diciannovesima giornata della Premier League 2021/2022. Inizio subito favorevole ai padroni di casa che al ...
Newcastle - Manchester United, che gol di Saint - Maximin: tira cadendo, è 1 - 0 (VIDEO)Il Newcastle è in vantaggio. Nel match contro il Manchester United, valevole per la diciannovesima ... Ecco il video della rete che sblocca la partita.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man United striker reacted to Newcastle fans jeering him in the warm-upCristiano Ronaldo didn’t enjoy a great day as Manchester United drew 1-1 against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday. The Portuguese forward could have seen a red card for a challenge on ...
What channel is Everton v Newcastle Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team newsCheck out how to watch Everton v Newcastle in the Premier League this week, including TV and live stream details, team news, predictions and odds.
